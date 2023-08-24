Meta has announced that Messenger will have default end-to-end encryption by year-end as it expanded the feature to millions more accounts earlier this week, reports The Hacker News. With Messenger originally functioning through servers, integrating E2EE has required an overhaul of the system to ensure message processing and validation without hampering delivery times. Aside from developing a new Hardware Security Module infrastructure that enables message history access via PIN codes and other protections, Meta has also redeveloped more than 100 features, including link sharing to YouTube and other external sites, in an effort to ensure adherence to encryption protections. "As we continue to increase the scale of our tests, and prepare to roll out the upgraded service, people will need to update their app to a recent build to access default E2EE. This is why it will take longer than we first anticipated to transition all messages to E2EE," said Messenger Product Manager Timothy Buck.