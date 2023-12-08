Data Security

Default end-to-end encryption introduced in Messenger

Meta has launched default end-to-end encryption on Messenger seven years after the introduction of encrypted chats as an opt-in feature in the messaging app, reports The Verge. While universal adoption of default encryption in Messenger would take time, the usability of the platform's themes, custom reactions, and other features will not be affected by the rollout, according to Messenger Vice President Loredana Crisan. "This has taken years to deliver because we've taken our time to get this right. Our engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers have worked tirelessly to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up," said Crisan. Default encryption of Instagram messages was previously noted by Meta to be imminent. Such developments come three years after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg committed to implementing message encryption across its platforms. "I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content wont stick around forever," Zuckerberg then said.

New 23andMe user terms seek to curb breach lawsuits

Major U.S. genetic testing provider 23andMe has updated its Terms of Use in a bid to prevent data breach lawsuits, many of which have emerged following a credential stuffing attack in October that was initially reported to impact 4.1 million UK residents and 1 million Ashkenazi Jews before being expanded to affect 6.9 million individuals, BleepingComputer reports.

