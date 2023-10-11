Default passkey use implemented by Google

Google has begun implementing passkeys by default after gradually rolling out the authentication approach to Chrome and Android and later to user accounts and Google Workspace during the past year, reports SiliconAngle. "We're seeing many leading websites and apps join the move to passkeys, so you can go passwordless with your Google Account and beyond," said Google Product Managers Sriram Karra and Christiaan Brand in a blog post. While passkeys have not been made compulsory, over 64% and more than 62% of Google users were noted by Brand and Karra to have cited their convenience and security benefits over traditional authentication methods, respectively. Passkeys, which only require device unlocking methods, were also reported to be 40% quicker than passwords by users. "Biometric verification enhances the user experience by streamlining identity verification procedures. Biometrics swiftly verifies and authenticates users in mere seconds, sparing them the frustration typically associated with password-based authentication," said Veridas CEO Eduardo Azanza.