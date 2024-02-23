DoorDash to settle California privacy violations for $375,000

Major online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash has agreed to pay $375,000 to resolve allegations regarding its violations of California's privacy laws, according to The Register.
The membership of DoorDash in two marketing cooperatives that require submissions of customers' data for advertising purposes violates the California Consumer Privacy Act, while the company's failure to specify personally identifiable information disclosures on its privacy policy infringes the California Online Privacy Protection Act, noted state prosecutors. DoorDash has not admitted negligence in the matter, stating that its data had been shared by the marketing cooperative without its consent. Such a settlement should prompt businesses to ensure that customers are given opportunities to opt out of data sharing, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "The CCPA has been in effect for over four years now, and businesses must comply with this important privacy law. Violations cannot be cured, and my office will hold businesses accountable if they sell data without protecting consumers' rights," said Bonta.
