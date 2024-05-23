Escalating Chinese cyber threats drive US efforts to secure critical infrastructure

National Cyber Director Harry Coker noted that the U.S. has intensified defending its critical infrastructure amid mounting cyber threats posed by Chinese state-sponsored threat operations, including Volt Typhoon, CyberScoop reports.

Significant cyber defense posture improvements have already been conducted by the Biden administration, which is still moving to advance more robust protections in healthcare through new baseline cybersecurity standards under development, proposed cybersecurity aid to rural and critical access care entities, and mulled technical assistance for public water systems, said Coker at an Auburn University McCrary Institute event.

"It's clear that a reactive posture cannot keep pace with fast-evolving cyber threats in a dynamic technology landscape. It's also clear that just managing the worst effects of cyber incidents is no longer sufficient to ensure our national security, our economic prosperity, and our democratic values," noted Coker, who also emphasized the administration's push to bolster cyber resilience.