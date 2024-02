Organizations impacted by ransomware attacks increased by more than twofold between 2022 and 2023, as more threat actors resort to data extortion tactics, according to SecurityWeek . Moreover, the rate of those that fulfilled ransoms demanded by their attackers also increased from 68% to 76% over the same period, which may be due to the increasing prevalence of cyberinsurance , a report from Delinea showed. Such gains in ransomware victimization and payment rates come amid a reduction in cybersecurity spending, which researchers said may have been brought upon by lower ransomware incidence in 2022. Attack motivations by ransomware operations were also noted to have evolved. Sixty-four percent of surveyed organizations reported being subjected to data exfiltration in 2023, up from 46% in 2022, while those impacted by supply chain attacks increased from 44% to 55% during the same period. On the other hand, traditional money grab attack victims declined from 69% to 34%.