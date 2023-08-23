TechRepublic reports that generative artificial intelligence has been touted by Hyperproof Field Chief Information Security Officer Kayne McGladrey to not hamper employment opportunities in cybersecurity. Continuous cyberattack innovation and supply chain diversity among threat actors would ensure that humans will not be displaced by generative AI, said McGladrey in an interview at the Black Hat security conference. "We're going to need to continuously adapt the tools that we have with the people we have in order to face the threats and risks that businesses and society continue to face," said McGladrey. Generative AI has been noted by McGladrey to potentially improve how tier-one security analysts work in security operations centers. "I think the promise of AI is to be able to categorize, to take telemetry from other signals, and to understand what might actually be worth looking at by a human," added McGladrey, who also noted the technology's benefit in combating tarpitting threats.