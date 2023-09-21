Congress has been urged by three Federal Trade Commission nominees to approve federal data privacy legislation amid mounting privacy, artificial intelligence, and data broker concerns, reports CyberScoop. While the FTC could facilitate the enforcement of data privacy efforts, Congress should spearhead the consolidation of state privacy initiatives, said Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson, who was one of the Republican nominees, during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee. "This issue is new, it's complicated, and it's going to affect people in a way that the commission simply can't grapple with the way Congress can," Ferguson added. Moreover, renominated Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter noted that Congress has a broader understanding of privacy issues to create a bill that would be significantly more effective than any FTC privacy action. Congress was also encouraged by Slaughter to consider whether additional authorities are needed by the FTC to facilitate the regulation of AI.