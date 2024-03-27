Finland parliament breach attributed to APT31

BleepingComputer reports that Chinese state-sponsored threat operation APT31, also known as Judgment Panda and Zirconium, was confirmed by Finland's police to have been behind a cyberattack against the country's parliament three years ago.

Aside from infiltrating the Finnish Parliament's information systems, threat actors also engaged in espionage and communication secrecy violations between the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, according to Finland National Bureau of Investigation Detective Chief Inspector Aku Limnell, who also confirmed the attack's link to APT31 as well as suspect identification.

Such a development comes a day after APT31 operatives and APT31-linked tech firm Wuhan XRZ were sanctioned by the U.S. and the UK for their involvement in a plethora of cyberattacks. U.S. sanctions have also been accompanied by new rewards of up to $10 million being offered by the State Department for any information that would aid in the identification and arrest of APT31 and Wuhan XRZ hackers.