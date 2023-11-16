First cyber zero-trust training, credential program launched by Cloud Security Alliance

SiliconAngle reports that Cloud Security Alliance has unveiled the cybersecurity sector's first-ever zero-trust training and credential program dubbed "Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust" amid the growing need for zero-trust in information security. Aside from tackling the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's and the National Institute of Standards and Technology's zero-trust best practices, the CCZT program will also incorporate CSA Research's Software Defined Perimeter and zero-trust founder John Kindervag's insights. Individuals from CISA and the Department of Defense, as well as private firms Okta, CrowdStrike, Mastercard, and ZScaler, among others, will be the primary recipients of the program. "The formal recognition of zero-trust expertise through a certificate assures organizations that the certified professional has undergone the training and demonstrated proficiency in designing and implementing effective zero-trust architectures. This credibility not only helps accelerate the adoption process but will also reduce risks associated with the implementation, as organizations can rely on these certified professionals to make informed decisions aligned with zero-trust principles," said Keeper Security Vice President of Security and Architecture Patrick Tiquet.