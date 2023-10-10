Zero trust

Author Greg Rasner on why companies must extend zero-trust to third-parties

Recent mass cyberattacks that exploited vulnerabilities in software such as MOVEit, Log4j and SolarWinds Orion have served as prime examples of why companies must extend their zero-trust policies to third-party users, devices and infrastructure.

But more work needs to be done, especially around identity and access management, for organizations to reach the level of zero-trust maturity they need to securely collaborate with third parties, said Greg Rasner, author and speaker at InfoSec World 2023 in Orlando, Florida. 

Related

Zero trust
Help sought by GSA to complete cybersecurity modernization

After achieving significant progress in implementing zero trust cybersecurity, the U.S. General Service Administration has begun seeking the assistance of cybersecurity support service partners to complete the modernization of its internal cybersecurity service delivery, FedScoop reports.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Zero Trusts Given: Enterprise Browser Security and the Digital Workplace

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Zero trust: Time to grow up fast

    -

  • eSummit
    Legitimizing Zero Trust: A buzzword no longer? 

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.