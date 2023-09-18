California lawmakers have approved the Delete Act, which is the first-ever legislation across the U.S. that would establish a centralized mechanism for refusing information collection among data brokers, CyberScoop reports. California's Privacy Protection Agency will be managing the opt-out mechanism under the bill, which would mandate the deletion of consumers' personal information among data brokers every 31 days, as well as restrict new consumer data sharing or trading. Data brokers would also be required to register with the Privacy Protection Agency under the bill, which only awaits the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Such a legislation has been heralded by privacy advocates. "We really hope that California, in particular, and other states will look at this as a good step towards a better privacy regime," said Electronic Frontier Foundation Associate Director of Legislative Activism Hayley Tsukayama. However, ad tech and marketing companies noted that the bill hampers small businesses and consumers, with Consumer Data Industry Association President and CEO Dan Smith raising the potential emergence of unprotected data deletion.