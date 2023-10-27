Funding round pulls in $25M for Cranium

Enterprise artificial intelligence security and trust software provider Cranium.ai has secured $25 million from a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $32 million, according to SiliconAngle. Newly raised funds will be allocated by Cranium which has software enabling AI system visibility, security, and compliance toward bolstering product development, sales and marketing, and AI/machine learning defenses against cybersecurity threats, as well as increasing AI visibility research and development investments and strengthening its workforce and customer support teams. Cranium has touted its software to facilitate holistic AI security through AI security risk identification and quantification, as well as persistent threat monitoring. "AI is being embedded into every business process and function at an unprecedented speed. Prioritizing responsible AI now, at the beginning of the AI revolution, will allow enterprises to scale more effectively and not run into major roadblocks and compliance issues later," said Cranium co-founder and CEO Jonathan Dambrot.