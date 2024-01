Boston-based cloud-native security provider Aqua Security has landed a $60 million investment as part of an extended Series E funding round that raised $135 million in 2021, bringing the company's valuation to over $1 billion, SiliconAngle reports. Such additional funding comes after Aqua Security reported a 65% growth in new business during the first six months of 2023. Aside from ensuring the security of newly written code before deployment, Aqua Security's cloud-native application protection platform could also identify vulnerabilities in the programming toolkits of code, as well as provide recommendations for remediating such issues. App cybersecurity vulnerabilities could also be determined by Aqua Security's CNAPP, which monitors indicators of compromise within cloud workloads. "Eight years ago, we envisioned a world where all new applications would be built native to the cloud. Today we are here in a market we pioneered with a purpose-built solution to protect customers digital transformations," said Aqua Security co-founder and CEO Dror Davidoff.