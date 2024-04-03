Funding round pulls in $7M for StealthMole

TechCrunch reports that Singapore-based artificial intelligence-based dark web intelligence startup StealthMole has landed $7 million from a Series A investment round.

While StealthMole's South Korean research and development office has provided better awareness of East Asian hacking operations, the firm intends to allocate the newly raised funds toward establishing more R&D offices, as well as enhancing the commercial usage of its technology, amid plans to expand to new markets.

StealthMole's technology, which has been leveraged by more than 50 organizations across 17 countries in Asia and Europe, has facilitated cybercrime intelligence through more than 250 billion data points obtained from various sources, including the dark web, leaked databases, and threat operations' websites, according to the company.

"The high demand for Asia-oriented threat information underscores the uniqueness and value of our dataset for customers worldwide, within and beyond Asia," said StealthMole Chief Operating Officer Kevin Yoo.