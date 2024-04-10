Funding round secures $300M for Cyera

Major data security solutions provider Cyera has landed $300 million from a Series C investment round, bringing total funds raised to $460 million, at a valuation of $1.4 billion, according to SecurityWeek.

Such newly secured funds will be used by the company toward additional improvements to its agentless, cloud-native data security platform — which enables cloud, software-as-a-service, and on-premises data discovery and security, as well as data security posture management, detection and governance, and access governance — as well as the expansion of its workforce around the world, noted Cyera co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev.

"CIOs and CISOs are realizing it is critical that they secure all of their enterprise data as an absolute necessity in order to thrive and survive in a new AI-driven world. Cyera is working closely and solving this problem for the world’s largest enterprises," said Segev.