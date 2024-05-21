GitLab Duo Enterprises set to be released

GitLab is set to introduce an enterprise edition of its AI add-on for the GitLab continuous integration/continuous delivery platform, according to DevOps.

The new edition, called Duo Enterprise, will have new features that detect and address security vulnerabilities, summarize issue discussions and merge requests, remove bottlenecks, and improve team collaboration, while enhancing existing capabilities such as code suggestions and privacy controls. It also includes a value stream forecasting dashboard and supports self-hosted model deployments for secure environments.

Paul Nashawaty of The Futurum Group noted that AI use throughout the software development lifecycle will likely increase thanks to features such as vulnerability explanation and automated remediation, where currently only 18% of organizations use AI in production applications.

GitLab is also preparing a GitLab 17 update, introducing observability tools, project planning capabilities, a native secrets manager, and integrations with static application security testing tools. This update will also include a registry for data scientists to develop AI models on the same platform as engineers.