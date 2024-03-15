Global anti-cybercrime partnership moving to commence operations

Operations of the international anti-cybercrime collaboration Cybercrime Atlas are set to begin this year, or two years after having its framework introduced at the World Economic Forum, The Register reports.

Following its official unveiling by co-founders Microsoft, Fortinet, PayPal, and Banco Santander at last year's WEF, the Cybercrime Atlas has since gained the membership of more than 20 private security firms, law enforcement agencies, financial entities, and non-governmental organizations, which have been engaging in weekly meetings tackling intelligence packages for threat actor profiling, according to Fortinet FortiGuard Labs Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence Derek Manky. "We've been doing a lot of work on the intelligence side. And now we want to try to get into how can we actually start to make an impact," Manky added. WEF Centre for Cybersecurity Head of Strategy Tal Goldstein remarked on the project's uniqueness. "It's really going into a very operational level, which is beyond what the Forum is usually doing," Goldstein added.