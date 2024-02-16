Google seeks to bolster cybersecurity with AI

Artificial intelligence has been tapped by Google to strengthen cybersecurity defenses against increasingly sophisticated threats, according to SiliconAngle. Google has unveiled the new AI Cyber Defense Initiative that leverages AI-driven algorithms to better examine cyber threat patterns useful in thwarting attacks before they happen. Such an initiative would also involve the integration of AI in vulnerability management and incident response efforts. Moreover, Google's new Magika AI-powered file type identification tool, which has already been implemented in Gmail, Google Drive, and Safe Browsing, has been open-sourced by the firm. Magika has been touted to be yield 30% higher accuracy and up to 95% improved precision in determining malicious VBA, PowerShell, and JavaScript content, compared with traditional file identification techniques. "The AI revolution is already underway. While people rightly applaud the promise of new medicines and scientific breakthroughs, we're also excited about AI's potential to solve generational security challenges while bringing us close to the safe, secure, and trusted digital world we deserve," said Google.