Google: Taiwan facing deluge of Chinese cyberattacks

Cyberattacks deployed by China against Taiwan were noted by Google to have significantly increased during the past six months amid rising geopolitical tensions, according to BNN Bloomberg. More than 100 China-based threat operations have been targeting organizations in the government, private industry, and defense industries across Taiwan, with attackers also leveraging advanced techniques to conceal malicious activity, said Google Threat Analysis Group Senior Engineering Manager Kate Morgan. "The number of groups in China that are performing hacking and trying to get into technology companies or get into cloud customers is huge," Morgan added. Meanwhile, the persistence of North Korean, Iranian, and Russian cybersecurity threats has prompted Google to unveil a new cybersecurity center in Malaga, Spain that will include nearly 100 security experts in a bid to strengthen Europe's cyber resilience. Such a center comes after the establishment of Google safety engineering centers tackling illegal content and security engineering in Dublin and Munich, respectively.