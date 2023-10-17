Threat Intelligence

Guatemala targeted by Anonymous-linked DDoS attacks

Numerous Guatemalan government websites have been taken down by distributed denial-of-service attacks deployed by Anonymous hacktivist group affiliates in support of protests led by indigenous groups related to an alleged undemocratic challenge by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras against President-elect Bernardo Arevalo during the country's runoff elections in August, reports The Associated Press. Disrupted by the DDoS attacks launched on Saturday included the websites of the country's Department of Agriculture, the judicial branch, and the General Secretary of the President, with some of the web pages still offline despite the immediate recovery of some sites. "Everything we do is to support humanity and, now in Guatemala, in support of the people who are in the streets, fighting against corruption and impunity," said an Anonymous representative. Such an intrusion has been noted as a national security concern by Guatemalan authorities, who noted that it has begun responding to the incident.

Related

Threat Intelligence
Rumored zero-day exploit dismissed by Signal

SecurityWeek reports that encrypted instant messaging platform Signal has shut down reports regarding a zero-day vulnerability impacting its chat app that became viral over the weekend, saying that further investigation has revealed no evidence to support the legitimacy of the rumored flaw.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Using Centralized Data Security Management to Turn Cybersecurity into a Team Sport

    On-Demand Event

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.