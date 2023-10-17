Guatemala targeted by Anonymous-linked DDoS attacks

Numerous Guatemalan government websites have been taken down by distributed denial-of-service attacks deployed by Anonymous hacktivist group affiliates in support of protests led by indigenous groups related to an alleged undemocratic challenge by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras against President-elect Bernardo Arevalo during the country's runoff elections in August, reports The Associated Press.
Disrupted by the DDoS attacks launched on Saturday included the websites of the country's Department of Agriculture, the judicial branch, and the General Secretary of the President, with some of the web pages still offline despite the immediate recovery of some sites.
"Everything we do is to support humanity and, now in Guatemala, in support of the people who are in the streets, fighting against corruption and impunity," said an Anonymous representative. Such an intrusion has been noted as a national security concern by Guatemalan authorities, who noted that it has begun responding to the incident.
State-sponsored hacking operations have begun leveraging Discord to facilitate cyberattacks against critical infrastructure organizations as evidenced by the presence of an artifact aimed at such entities in Ukraine discovered in the instant messaging and VoIP social platform, reports The Hacker News.
As President Biden gets set to visit Israel in the midst of the Middle East crisis, organizations must start by understanding that cyber warfare knows no borders, then band together as a world community to counteract the threats.
SecurityWeek reports that encrypted instant messaging platform Signal has shut down reports regarding a zero-day vulnerability impacting its chat app that became viral over the weekend, saying that further investigation has revealed no evidence to support the legitimacy of the rumored flaw.
