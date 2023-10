Guatemala targeted by Anonymous-linked DDoS attacks

Numerous Guatemalan government websites have been taken down by distributed denial-of-service attacks deployed by Anonymous hacktivist group affiliates in support of protests led by indigenous groups related to an alleged undemocratic challenge by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras against President-elect Bernardo Arevalo during the country's runoff elections in August, reports The Associated Press . Disrupted by the DDoS attacks launched on Saturday included the websites of the country's Department of Agriculture, the judicial branch, and the General Secretary of the President, with some of the web pages still offline despite the immediate recovery of some sites. "Everything we do is to support humanity and, now in Guatemala, in support of the people who are in the streets, fighting against corruption and impunity," said an Anonymous representative. Such an intrusion has been noted as a national security concern by Guatemalan authorities, who noted that it has begun responding to the incident.