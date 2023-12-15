Health orgs commit to Biden administration’s AI executive order

Nearly 30 healthcare organizations, including CVS Health, Duke Health, Geisinger, Tufts Medicine, and UC San Diego Health, have expressed support for the Biden administration's executive order on artificial intelligence that sought stronger AI transparency, risk management, and accountability, Healthcare IT News reports. Aside from agreeing to notify patients and customers regarding AI-generated content, all of the health organizations have also committed to adopting a risk management framework for AI apps, as well as advancing the development of AI techniques that could bolster both patient and clinician experiences. "The commitments received today will serve to align industry action on AI around the 'FAVES' principles that AI should lead to healthcare outcomes that are Fair, Appropriate, Valid, Effective, and Safe," said National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar, and Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden in a statement, which emphasized the importance of the commitments in the whole-of-society effort to enhance Americans' health and wellbeing.