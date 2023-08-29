VentureBeat
reports that major U.S. multinational manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell has acquired Israel-based operational technology and internet of things
cybersecurity provider SCADAfence in a bid to better address security vulnerabilities that could be leveraged in cyberattacks.
Honeywell will be integrating SCADAfence with its Forge Cybersecurity+ suite to offer an end-to-end solution that would bolster asset discovery, compliance management, and threat detection, said Honeywell Cybersecurity Services General Manager Michael Ruiz.
"This integration will enable Honeywell to provide an end-to-end enterprise OT cybersecurity solution to site managers, operations management and CISOs seeking enterprise security management and situational awareness," Ruiz noted, adding that the SCADAfence purchase would be bolstering OT cybersecurity research and development by nearly twofold.
Such an acquisition has also been noted by SCADAfence CEO Elad Ben Meir to help bolster secure, reliable, and efficient operations at industrial organizations.
"This combination creates a significant opportunity for growth, allowing us to combine our top-tier OT cybersecurity products with one of the worlds leading companies in industrial software," said Ben Meir.