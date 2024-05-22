Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

House defense bill expected to include Cyber Force creation

An aerial view of the Pentagon.

(Defense Department)

House Armed Services Committee members Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., will be advancing a proposed amendment to the upcoming fiscal year's defense authorization legislation that would establish a dedicated Cyber Force under the Department of Defense, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a measure would involve an independent National Academy of Sciences evaluation regarding the viability of the new armed service, which should be completed within nearly nine months after the approval of an agreement with the Defense Department.

"It's no secret that cyberspace, cyber war, cyber threat, cyber risk is growing exponentially, not just nationally, but globally. This report language is going to really bring out the necessity of a Cyber Force, something that operates specifically in this cyberspace," said Luttrell, who believes in the high likelihood of the amendment's approval even if the Cyber Command is expected to reject such language due to its ongoing assessments.

Related

Poland advancing spyware abuse accountability

Nearly two years after refusing to cooperate in a European Parliament probe regarding its extensive abuse of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, Poland has made significant strides in ensuring accountability in spyware exploitation, with the country joining a Biden administration commitment against spyware misuse aside from the country's national prosecutor noting that almost 600 individuals had been subjected to spyware surveillance by its then-ruling Law and Justice party from 2017 to 2022, CyberScoop reports.

