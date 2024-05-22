House defense bill expected to include Cyber Force creation

House Armed Services Committee members Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., will be advancing a proposed amendment to the upcoming fiscal year's defense authorization legislation that would establish a dedicated Cyber Force under the Department of Defense, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such a measure would involve an independent National Academy of Sciences evaluation regarding the viability of the new armed service, which should be completed within nearly nine months after the approval of an agreement with the Defense Department.

"It's no secret that cyberspace, cyber war, cyber threat, cyber risk is growing exponentially, not just nationally, but globally. This report language is going to really bring out the necessity of a Cyber Force, something that operates specifically in this cyberspace," said Luttrell, who believes in the high likelihood of the amendment's approval even if the Cyber Command is expected to reject such language due to its ongoing assessments.