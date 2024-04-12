Hunters International demands $10M from Hoya

Major Japanese global optical products manufacturer Hoya Corporation was demanded by the Hunters International ransomware-as-a-service operation to pay $10 million to prevent exposure of data stolen from a cyberattack initially disclosed last week, reports BleepingComputer.

Such a demand, which could no longer be subject to negotiations for a discount, should be paid by Hoya in exchange for a decryption key for the 2TB of data including 1.7 million files purportedly exfiltrated from its systems, according to Hunters International. Hoya, which previously reported IT outages across a number of its business divisions due to the attack, has not yet commented on the ransomware gang's claims and demands.

Numerous organizations across different industries, including healthcare, have already been compromised by Hunters International since its emergence in mid-2023. Despite leveraging similar code as the already disrupted Hive ransomware operation, Hunters International emphasized that it was not affiliated with the group.