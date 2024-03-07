IBM seeks to bolster cyber incident response with new DC-based cyber range

Improved response to ever-increasing cybersecurity threats among federal agencies, critical infrastructure organizations, and other businesses has been sought by IBM with its new X-Force Cyber Range in Washington, D.C., reports SiliconAngle.



Aside from providing training on deepfake, artificial intelligence code poisoning, and zero-day intrusions, IBM's X-Force Cyber Range also offers simulations, such as Mission: Crisis Response, Business Response Challenge, and Cyber Wargame. Both Mission: Crisis Response and Business Response Challenge involve best practices training in addressing cyber incidents, although the former is oriented to federal agencies while the latter is focused on the private sector, according to IBM. On the other hand, Cyber Wargame aims to gauge the incident response efforts of organizations in a fictional cyberattack. "The elite and highly customizable cyber response training we provide at our new D.C. range helps organizations and federal agencies better defend against existing and emerging threats and also addresses federal mandates like those in the Biden Administration's Executive Order 14028 focused on improving the nation’s cybersecurity," said IBM Federal Cybersecurity Services Managing Partner Alice Fakir.