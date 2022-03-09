Romanian hacker facing credit card theft charges

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Romanian hacker Sorin Becheru has been extradited to Texas to face charges involving the sale of millions of credit card numbers acquired through malware, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
.
Becheru was accused of leveraging malware to attack point-of-sale devices with U.S.-based servers, resulting in the exfiltration of over 240,000 credit card numbers.
Meanwhile, investigation by the FBI and Secret Service, along with the Romanian Ministry of Justice's Directorate for Investigation of Infractions of Organized Crime and Terrorism and the Romanian National Police revealed that the credit card numbers have been sold by Becheru using aliases.
"Malware is an increasingly insidious threat to U.S. companies and consumers. With just a few keystrokes, sophisticated hackers can compromise millions of accounts. The Justice Department will not hesitate to pursue cyber criminals, including those who operate abroad. In the meantime, we encourage Americans to take steps to guard their personally identifiable information online,"" said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham."