The Biden administration and Congress have been urged by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0 to continue working on materializing its recommendations for enhancing U.S. cybersecurity, CyberScoop reports. While 42 of the commission's 116 recommendations have been completely implemented, 62 are either "nearing implementation" or "on track" to completion, while 11 had stalled progress, according to the CSC 2.0 report written by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. Significant adoption barriers were particularly noted for the establishment of a House Permanent Select and a Senate Select Committee on Cybersecurity, with the report noting the persistence of pushback against the committees. Further work is also needed to create a Joint Collaborative Environment allowing accelerated dissemination of threat information between the public and private sectors. "We've got to build a situation where the private sector and the government can work together harmoniously, seamlessly in real time, and that doesn't come naturally to either of those entities," said King.