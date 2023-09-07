The University of Michigan has called on all members of its community, including current and former students, staff, and retirees, across its Ann Arbor, Flint, Michigan Medicine, and Dearborn campuses to replace their passwords by Sept. 12 following a cyberattack last week, according to BleepingComputer. "If you do not change your password, you will not be able to use your UMICH password, including services that use the U-M Weblogin and U-M managed devices," said the university's ITS Service Center, which also urged community members to refer to password changing guidelines adherent to the complexity requirements set by the university. All systems and services at the university have been taken offline following an attack on Aug. 27 although efforts to restore internet connectivity and Wi-Fi have been completed three days after the compromise. No further information regarding the ongoing probe of the incident has been provided. "We do not want to share anything that might compromise that important work," said UMICH Director of Public Affairs Kim Broekhuizen.