Cyberattack prompts Bridgestone plant closures

ZDNet
reports that Bridgestone Americas tire manufacturing
facilities across North and Latin America have been grappling with a cyberattack since Sunday, which the USW 1155L workers union noted has prompted the company to cancel shifts until today.
Some of the factories impacted by the attack are plants in Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as in Canada. The company said that it immediately began investigating the potential cyber incident upon its discovery on Sunday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any potential impact, including those at Warren TBR Plant. First shift operations were shut down, so those employees were sent home," said the company.
However, Bridgestone Americas has not confirmed the extent or nature of the possible cybersecurity incident.
"[W]e will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers," the company added.