BleepingComputer reports that Taiwanese chip manufacturer ADATA has rejected being recently attacked by the RansomHouse gang following the threat operation's claims that it had stolen 1TB of documents from a cyberattack this year, with samples of allegedly stolen files leaked on its group site. Files leaked by RansomHouse were discovered by ADATA to have been exfiltrated in a RagnarLocker ransomware attack against the chipmaker in May 2021, according to an ADATA spokesperson. "After the hit by Ragnar Locker in 2021, ADATA retained information security experts and implemented effective methods to set up strong protection. Since then, no attack to ADATA was successful. None of confidential information of ADATA was leaked," the spokesperson added. While ADATA noted that no ransom notes have been left by RansomHouse on its servers as an indication of an attack, RansomHouse continues to claim the breach, as well as negotiations done with the company regarding the stolen information.