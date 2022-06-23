Forty-two countries, including the U.S. and other allies of Ukraine, have been targeted by Russian intelligence agencies in more extensive cyberespionage efforts since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, according to CNN. Microsoft reported that Russian state-sponsored hackers mainly targeted U.S. organizations but have since expanded to attacking other countries' war-related sectors, including governments, humanitarian organizations, and think tanks. Twenty-nine percent of Russia's hacking attempts were successful, with a quarter leading to data exfiltration, the report revealed. Russia has also been targeting NATO in its hacking operations, with Poland, which has helped provide aid to Ukraine, being the most attacked NATO member after the U.S., Microsoft said. Continued Russian cyberattacks amid the conflict with Ukraine have prompted further examination by U.S. officials. "The cyber dimensions of [what Russia is trying doing in Ukraine] are incredibly important to us, especially in the Defense Department, to understand what the playbook might be if another cyber-capable country were to attempt to do this," said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy Mieke Eeoyang.