IntelBroker-claimed attack against General Electric probed

U.S. multinational conglomerate General Electric has launched an investigation into a cyberattack targeted at its development environment admitted by IntelBroker, which has also proceeded to leak data stolen from the company's systems, BleepingComputer reports. IntelBroker has been peddling both GE's network access and exfiltrated data, which he claims includes a significant amount of DARPA-related military data, SQL files, and documents. "We are aware of claims made by a bad actor regarding GE data and are investigating these claims. We will take appropriate measures to help protect the integrity of our systems," said a GE spokesperson. Such claims by IntelBroker come after the hacker targeted grocery service Weee! in February and health marketplace DC Health Link in March, from which a database with personal details from thousands of individuals has been compromised. Impacted DC Health Link data was later noted by a spokesperson to have been stolen through a misconfigured server.