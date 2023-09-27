Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony has begun an investigation into an alleged cyberattack, which was reported to have resulted in the exposure of 3.14 GB of data in hacking forums, amid the emergence of different attackers claiming to be behind the hack, according to BleepingComputer.
All of Sony's systems were initially claimed to be compromised by the RansomedVC extortion group, which admitted to stealing 260 GB of data in the attack while posting a nearly 2 MB data sample including Eclipse IDE screenshots and certain Java source code files on its website.
However, such assertions were refuted by threat actor MajorNelson, who then leaked a 2.4 GB compressed archive stolen from Sony that had 3.14 GB of uncompressed data containing the company's certificates, internal system credentials, and various other files.
"You journalists believe the ransomware crew for lies. Far too gullible, you should be ashamed. RansomedVCs are scammers who are just trying to scam you and chase influence. Enjoy the leak," said MajorNelson.
BleepingComputer reports that multinational building automation conglomerate Johnson Controls had its operations, as well as those of its subsidiaries, disrupted by a significant ransomware attack claimed by the Dark Angels ransomware operation over the weekend that compromised its VMware ESXi servers and various other devices.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, which manages the country's universal healthcare system, had its websites and portals disrupted by a Medusa ransomware attack last week, from which it is struggling to recover, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Threat actors have leveraged the ZeroFont phishing attack technique, which initially involved the insertion of hidden characters or words in emails to evade security detection systems, to modify message previews as shown on Microsoft Outlook and other email clients, BleepingComputer reports.