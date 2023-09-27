Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony has begun an investigation into an alleged cyberattack, which was reported to have resulted in the exposure of 3.14 GB of data in hacking forums, amid the emergence of different attackers claiming to be behind the hack, according to BleepingComputer. All of Sony's systems were initially claimed to be compromised by the RansomedVC extortion group, which admitted to stealing 260 GB of data in the attack while posting a nearly 2 MB data sample including Eclipse IDE screenshots and certain Java source code files on its website. However, such assertions were refuted by threat actor MajorNelson, who then leaked a 2.4 GB compressed archive stolen from Sony that had 3.14 GB of uncompressed data containing the company's certificates, internal system credentials, and various other files. "You journalists believe the ransomware crew for lies. Far too gullible, you should be ashamed. RansomedVCs are scammers who are just trying to scam you and chase influence. Enjoy the leak," said MajorNelson.