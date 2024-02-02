Investment round secures nearly $18M for LightBeam.ai

SiliconAngle reports that LightBeam.ai, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered zero-trust data security and privacy platform, has landed $17.8 million from a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $22.3 million. Such newly secured funds will be allocated toward advancing its platform's capabilities and go-to-market efforts, according to LightBeam. LightBeam's platform has been touted to provide streamlined data security, privacy, and governance that would help facilitate corporate growth. Data governance has been eased by the platform with its automated security and compliance workflows, said LightBeam co-founder and CEO Himanshu Shukla. "In the era of generative AI breakthroughs, organizations are empowered to unlock valuable insights from customer data. However, this advancement poses the crucial challenge of ensuring secure and compliant handling of customer data within the evolving landscape of AI governance and privacy regulations," added Shukla. The investment comes after the startup reported having its customer base grow by 300% during the past 12 months.