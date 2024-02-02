AI/ML, Zero trust

Investment round secures nearly $18M for LightBeam.ai

SiliconAngle reports that LightBeam.ai, which offers an artificial intelligence-powered zero-trust data security and privacy platform, has landed $17.8 million from a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $22.3 million. Such newly secured funds will be allocated toward advancing its platform's capabilities and go-to-market efforts, according to LightBeam. LightBeam's platform has been touted to provide streamlined data security, privacy, and governance that would help facilitate corporate growth. Data governance has been eased by the platform with its automated security and compliance workflows, said LightBeam co-founder and CEO Himanshu Shukla. "In the era of generative AI breakthroughs, organizations are empowered to unlock valuable insights from customer data. However, this advancement poses the crucial challenge of ensuring secure and compliant handling of customer data within the evolving landscape of AI governance and privacy regulations," added Shukla. The investment comes after the startup reported having its customer base grow by 300% during the past 12 months.

Related

Alleged Europcar breach involved fake data possibly from ChatGPT

Alleged Europcar breach involved fake data possibly from ChatGPT Major car rental company Europcar has denied the claimed theft of data belonging to over 48 million of its customers being promoted in a hacking forum, noting that the information was fake and potentially generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, reports TechCrunch.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.