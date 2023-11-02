Iranian hacking activity monitored amid Israel-Hamas war

FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that potentially exarcerbated Iranian cyber threat operations against U.S. critical infrastructure are being closely monitored amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian military group Hamas, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas could see Iran, which has been dubbed as the leading "sponsor of terrorism" around the world, launching more severe cyberespionage operations and kinetic attacks against the U.S., Wray said in a testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. "Given that disturbing history, we are keeping a close eye on what impact recent events may have on those groups and tensions here in the United States and how those intentions might evolve," said Wray. Meanwhile, both Iran and Israel have deployed cyberattacks against each other over the past few years, with the former targeting Israel's top technology university and water system, and the latter suspected to be behind the compromise of a major port in Iran.