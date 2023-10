Separate distributed denial-of-service attacks have impacted two humanitarian nonprofit organizations conducting relief operations in Israel and Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict Reuters reports. Donations at Jerusalem-based emergency medical services nonprofit United Hatzalah have been temporarily disrupted following a DDoS attack against its website. No data or donations have been compromised as a result of the intrusion, according to United Hatzalah spokesperson Jeremy Cole, who also noted that a fraudulent donation site spoofing the nonprofit has been dismantled. UK emergency relief charity Medical Aid for Palestinians also had its website targeted by a cyberattack. Threat actors behind the intrusions have not been identified but cyberattack warnings have been given by numerous hacking operations since the conflict began. "There's a lot of DDoS attacks happening now, focused on services that people are looking for: rescue services, telco, government services, media anything that people need at this time," said Check Point's Gil Messing, who added that immediate recovery is common among DDoS impacted sites.