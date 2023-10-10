Israel increasingly targeted by hackers amid conflict with Hamas

Mounting cyberattacks have been deployed by hacktivist groups against websites of the Israeli government and media following attacks launched by the Palestinian military group Hamas during the weekend, according to BNN Bloomberg. All Israeli government systems were threatened to be targeted by pro-Russian hacktivist operation Killnet with distributed denial-of-service attacks in retaliation for the country's support for NATO and Ukraine, with the group later claiming to have disrupted the sites of both the country's government and its Shin Bet security agency. Several cyberattacks have also been launched by suspected Russian operation Anonymous Sudan against the website of the Jerusalem Post while the AnonGhost group was reported by Group-IB to have claimed compromise of a mobile missile alert app to facilitate fraudulent notifications. Similar intrusions were conducted by pro-Israel groups, with the Indian Cyber Force claiming disruptions of websites belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian National Bank. While cyberattacks have not yet been a major part of the Israel-Hamas conflict, more hacktivists are poised to join the cause, said National Security Agency Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce. "It won't be sophisticated in the early days. Sometimes you don't need to be sophisticated to have an impact," Joyce added.