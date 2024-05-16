Lawmakers call for $32B in support for AI development

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has urged Congress to allocate $32 billion for artificial intelligence research to maintain U.S. leadership over China in this crucial technology, Reuters reports.

The initiative, supported by Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., forms part of a legislative roadmap addressing AI's potential and risks.

Schumer emphasized the urgency, noting China's significant investment in AI, which could otherwise leave the U.S. lagging. The roadmap aims to counter China's advances and address concerns over Beijing potentially using AI for election interference, bioweapons development, or cyberattacks.

This follows U.S. officials' recent bilateral discussions with China on AI misuse. The proposed funding targets non-defense AI applications, with additional considerations for defense-related AI investments. The senators called for comprehensive AI research across government sectors, including an "AI-ready data" initiative and enhanced government AI testing infrastructure.

They also advocated for increased funding for the Commerce Department's export control division, which restricts advanced AI chip exports to China.