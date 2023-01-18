CrowdStrike has named former SentinelOne Chief Marketing Officer Daniel Bernard as its new chief business officer, while former SentinelOne Chief Product Officer Raj Rajamani has been appointed as its new CPO for data, identity, cloud, and endpoint, CRN reports. Bernard, who held the CMO post at SentinelOne for four years, will be tasked to oversee the CrowdStrike channel and alliances program. Strengthening the channel and expanding CrowdStrike's availability in other markets will be priorities for Bernard, who will be reporting to CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz. Growth efforts of the company for small- and medium-sized businesses will also be led by Bernard. Meanwhile, Rajamani, who will be under CrowdStrike Chief Product and Engineering Officer Amol Kulkani, will be leading CrowdStrike's extended detection and response, endpoint detection and response, cloud security, data protection, and identity threat protection initiatives. Both hires represent "a win for our customers, our partners, and shareholders," said Kurtz.