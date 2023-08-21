Google Chrome users will soon be notified regarding installed extensions that have been removed from the Chrome Web Store as part of the Chrome 117 update, according to The Hacker News. Google said that extensions that have been omitted due to malware infections, Chrome Web Store policy violations, or developer removal, will be emphasized in the "Privacy and security" section's "Safety check" category found on the settings page of Chrome. Clicking "Review" would redirect users to their extensions, wherein they will be given option to remove the extension or conceal the warning, said Oliver Dunk, a developer relations engineer for Chrome extensions. Aside from moving to strengthen the enforcement of HTTPS in Chrome, Google will also introduce a new warning for high-risk file downloads on insecure connections beginning in the middle of next month. "Downloaded files can contain malicious code that bypasses Chrome's sandbox and other protections, so a network attacker has a unique opportunity to compromise your computer when insecure downloads happen," said the Chromium team.