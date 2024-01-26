Massachusetts moves to bolster local cybersecurity training

Nearly 80,000 municipality and public school district employees across Massachusetts are poised to be given cyberattack prevention training under the state's new Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, which will be managed by the state's Office of Municipal and School Technology, StateScoop reports. Virtual training, threat simulation, and evaluation will be provided to state municipality and public school employees in a bid to bolster cyber preparedness, according to officials, who noted that end-user training and phishing simulation licenses will also be given to communities that have completed the training program. "Programs like the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant really move the needle with our municipal workforce, which is where the rubber meets the road on cybersecurity. This program, provided at no cost to municipalities or employees taking the training, makes clear that cybersecurity is everyone's responsibility, whether we have IT in our job titles or not," said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll.