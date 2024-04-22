Massive data leak conducted by HelloKitty ransomware amid rebrand

Ransomware operation HelloKitty coincided its rebranding to HelloGookie with the publication of internal Cisco network data exfiltrated from a 2022 attack, exfiltrated source code for several CD Projekt Red games from a 2021 attack, and four private decryption keys for other intrusions that involved an older iteration of its ransomware encryptor, according to BleepingComputer.

HelloGookie, which has not yet touted any new victims, noted on its data leak site that it had a list of Cisco NTLM hashes that were exfiltrated during a breach, which is believed to be conducted by the Yanluowang ransomware attack.

Meanwhile, more than 400GB of uncompressed information were included in the exposed CD Projekt Red data, which included source code for the company's "The Witcher 3," "Cyberpunk," and "Gwent" titles, as well as numerous console SDKs and build logs, said sventek, who is one of the developers who have compiled Witcher 3 from the leaked data.