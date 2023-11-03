Ransomware, Patch/Configuration Management

Ransomware gang HelloKitty quickly exploits critical Apache ActiveMQ bug

Ransomware attack
Rapid7 said it detected active exploitation of an RCE in ActiveMQ two days after Apache disclosed the bug. (Adobe Stock)

Ransomware gang HelloKitty was quick to exploit a recently discovered critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache’s ActiveMQ message broker. 

Apache disclosed the bug and released patched versions of ActiveMQ on Oct. 25. Rapid7 said its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service began identifying suspected exploitation of the vulnerability two days later. 

ActiveMQ is a multi-protocol, open-source Java-based message broker that functions as message-orientated middleware to facilitate communications between clients and servers. 

The RCE flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-46604, allows remote attackers with network access to a broker to execute arbitrary shell commands. The bug has the maximum possible CVSS v3 rating of 10. 

Evidence points to HelloKitty 

In a Nov. 1 blog post, Rapid7 researchers said the firm’s MDR service identified suspected exploitation of the vulnerability in two different customer environments, both of which were running outdated versions of ActiveMQ. 

“In both instances, the adversary attempted to deploy ransomware binaries on target systems in an effort to ransom the victim organizations,” the researchers wrote. 

The firm’s vulnerability research team had tested the proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code posted on GitHub and had “confirmed that the behavior MDR observed in customer environments is similar to what we would expect from exploitation of CVE-2023-46604,” the researchers said. 

The PoC demonstrated how threat actors could leverage the vulnerability to execute remote code by sending a packet with specific server details and a Spring XML URL, SOCRadar said in a post

Rapid7’s analysis of the files deployed in the attacks revealed a ransom note that advised victims to communicate with the threat group using the email address “service@hellokittycat[.]online.”  

“Based on the ransom note and available evidence, we attribute the activity to the HelloKitty ransomware family,” they said. 

The researchers described the threat group’s attempts to deploy the ransomware as “somewhat clumsy.” 

“In one of the incidents Rapid7 observed, there were more than half a dozen unsuccessful attempts to encrypt assets,” they said.  

Feds add RCE bug to exploit list 

Based on the evidence that the ActiveMQ bug was being actively exploited, the U.S. Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) on Nov. 2 added the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. The KEV listing means all Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) government agencies are required to take steps to remediate the vulnerability by Nov. 23. 

“With both technical analysis and a Proof-of-Concept exploit readily accessible, organizations are strongly advised to promptly apply the provided patches to prevent the potential exploitation of CVE-2023-46604,” SOCRadar’s post said. “A successful attack using this vulnerability could compromise your data and lead to disruptions.” 

Rapid7 said as well as updating to a fixed version of ActiveMQ as soon as possible, organizations should also look for indicators of compromise (IoCs) in their environments. Known IoCs are listed in Rapid7’s post. 

The complete source code of the initial version of HelloKitty’s ransomware was leaked last month. Leaked malware is often acquired by other threat groups to run their own campaigns, as was the case with the RA Group, who were observed using leaked Babuk source code to mount their attacks earlier this year. 

Simon Hendery

Simon Hendery is a freelance IT consultant specializing in security, compliance, and enterprise workflows. With a background in technology journalism and marketing, he is a passionate storyteller who loves researching and sharing the latest industry developments.

Related

Phishing
Cyberattack hits Ace Hardware

Cyberattack hits Ace Hardware BleepingComputer reports that most IT systems of Ace Hardware have been disrupted by a cyberattack over the weekend, affecting many key operating systems of the U.S. multinational hardware store retailers' cooperative, including those for scheduling deliveries and processing additional orders.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Ransomware: Designing a Strategic Detection and Response Plan

  • Cybercast
    Incident Response: Lessons from the front lines of Fortune 500 cyber attacks

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Survive or sink? The before, during and after of a ransomware attack

    -

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.