Novel threat actor ShroudedSnooper has targeted Middle Eastern telecommunications firms in new attacks with the stealthy HTTPSnoop malware, reports The Hacker News.
Various internet-exposed servers have likely been exploited by ShroudedSnooper to facilitate the deployment of HTTPSnoop, which employs new techniques to obtain HTTP(S) URL requests from Windows HTTP kernel drivers and devices, according to a Cisco Talos report. Such HTTP URL requests are then used by HTTPSnoop to enable the extraction of the to-be-executed shellcode.
"The HTTP URLs used by HTTPSnoop along with the binding to the built-in Windows web server indicate that it was likely designed to work on internet-exposed web and EWS servers," researchers said.
However, the operation's other implant, PipeSnoop, which also spoofs Palo Alto Networks' Cortex XDR application components like HTTPSnoop to evade detection, could only cover the Windows IPC pipe.
"This suggests the implant is likely designed to function further within a compromised enterprise instead of public-facing servers like HTTPSnoop and probably is intended for use against endpoints the malware operators deem more valuable or high-priority," said researchers.
BleepingComputer reports that various government agencies involved in telecommunications, technology, and foreign affairs around the world, particularly in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Balkans, have been targeted by Chinese cyberespionage hacking operation Earth Lusca with attacks deploying the novel Linux backdoor SprySOCKS during the first six months of 2023.
Ransomware operations are poised to achieve the second highest profits by year-end, with at least $449.1 million already extorted from attacks around the world during the first six months of 2023, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.