Data Security, Malware

More sophisticated, stealthy RedLine Stealer variant emerges

A computer screen with Javascript is seen

(Adobe Stock)

Information-stealing trojan RedLine Stealer has gained a more advanced variant leveraging the Lua bytecode and spoofing game cheats to facilitate increased stealth, The Hacker News reports.

Attacks involved the exploitation of GitHub to enable the delivery of a ZIP archive masquerading as a game cheat, including an MSI installer that would run malicious Lua bytecode, which would prevent PowerShell, JScript, and other familiar scripts while concealing malicious strings, a report from McAfee Labs revealed. Further examination of the attack chain showed that the installer's "compiler.exe" executable establishes persistence before being run under a new name, which then enables command-and-control communications, screenshot capturing, and data exfiltration, researchers said.

Such findings follow a report from Recorded Future's Insikt Group describing a widespread Russian cybercrime operation using fraudulent Web3 gaming lures to facilitate the distribution of numerous information-stealing malware, including RisePro, Atomic macOS Stealer, Rhadamanthys, and Stealc.

Related

Senate OKs Section 702 reauthorization bill

Approval has been given by the Senate to legislation that would extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for another two years, which headed to the desk of President Joe Biden just minutes after the surveillance law expired, reports CyberScoop.

LockBit-leaked DC city agency data from third party

Washington, D.C.'s Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking has disclosed that 800GB of data claimed to have been stolen by the LockBit ransomware operation was obtained from an attack against third-party software provider Tyler Technologies following the ransomware gang's threats to expose 1GB of the exfiltrated data to coerce the agency into providing the demanded ransom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Massive data leak conducted by HelloKitty ransomware amid rebrand

Ransomware operation HelloKitty has coincided its rebranding to HelloGookie with the publication of internal Cisco network data exfiltrated from a 2022 attack, exfiltrated source code for several CD Projekt Red games from a 2021 attack, and four private decryption keys for other intrusions that involved an older iteration of its ransomware encryptor, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.