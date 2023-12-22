More than 1.6M credit card details leaked by BidenCash

Over 1.6 million credit and debit card details have been exposed by dark web carding market BidenCash, Hackread reports. No names and email addresses were included in the leaked records but full card numbers, CVV numbers, and card expiration dates were revealed in plain text format. Such a leak is in contrast to BidenCash's previous exposure of two million credit card records in March, which included individuals' full names, home and email addresses, and banking details. While the lack of cardholders' names in the newly leaked data limits the risk of various fraudulent activities, uncertainties remain regarding the impact of the incident. No further details regarding the origins of the stolen data have been provided but BidenCash has been known to facilitate the trade and exposure of card details from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, India, and the UK. Individuals have been urged to be vigilant of potential scams aimed at their financial data.