Nearly $350K ransom paid by Pennsylvania county following January attack

Pennsylvania's Washington County has provided $346,687 worth of cryptocurrency to suspected Russian hackers behind a ransomware attack against its systems last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such an attack, which targeted the county's network and crippled its entire operations, was "unprecedented," said Washington County Solicitor Gary Sweat, who added that it had been informed by digital forensics company Sylint regarding the significant data exfiltration conducted by the hackers. Over $19,000 has also been paid to cryptocurrency firm DigitalMint for facilitating the transaction. "While paying the ransom was not the county's first choice, we decided that after weighing all factors, it was the best approach," Sweat noted. Washington County's decision to pay the ransom is contrary to the official position of the FBI and has been opposed by county Commissioner Larry Maggi. "We can't live in fear, my goodness! Home of the brave... we are living in fear of Russia!" Maggi said.
Such an attack, which targeted the county's network and crippled its entire operations, was "unprecedented," said Washington County Solicitor Gary Sweat, who added that it had been informed by digital forensics company Sylint regarding the significant data exfiltration conducted by the hackers. Over $19,000 has also been paid to cryptocurrency firm DigitalMint for facilitating the transaction. "While paying the ransom was not the county's first choice, we decided that after weighing all factors, it was the best approach," Sweat noted. Washington County's decision to pay the ransom is contrary to the official position of the FBI and has been opposed by county Commissioner Larry Maggi. "We can't live in fear, my goodness! Home of the brave... we are living in fear of Russia!" Maggi said.