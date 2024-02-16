Ransomware attack confirmed by Georgia county after LockBit claims

CNN reports that officials in Fulton County, Georgia, have confirmed that the significant disruption of its systems in late January have been caused by a ransomware attack following claims by the LockBit ransomware operation, which also alleged stealing the county's internal documents. Most of the phone lines across the county, as well as the county's water bill and property tax payment processing systems, continue to be inoperable two weeks after the incident, according to Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts, who noted that the systems will be restored periodically. Moreover, internet and phone line disruptions were noted to be a significant challenge to the election interference charges pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis against former President Donald Trump and 18 others. "The ransomware attack on Fulton County, Georgia underscores the importance of framing cybercrime as a national security issue. Financially motivated groups like LockBit possess the capabilities to disrupt critical services at a local, state, and federal level," said Recorded Future analyst Alexander Leslie.