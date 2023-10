Nevada's Clark County School District, which is the U.S.'s fifth-largest school district , has disclosed that its data had been compromised following a cyberattack against its email servers earlier this month, which has been claimed by the SingularityMD operation, BleepingComputer reports. Attackers were able to exfiltrate limited personal data from a subset of students, parents, and employees, according to an investigation by the CCSD, which immediately deactivated Google Workspace access from external accounts and implemented student password resets in the aftermath of the intrusion. However, threat actors were reported by parents to have sent emails warning of the theft and exposure of more than 200,000 student profiles. SingularityMD refuted CCSD's statement, saying that it notified the school district regarding its presence within the network, while detailing the school district's poor cybersecurity practices. "The callousness and incompetence of the leadership at CCSD is astounding, not only did they not cooperate, it is clear they did not communicate with principals and have still not plugged their leaky ship, meaning we still have access to the network," said SingularityMD.